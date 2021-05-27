Armeena Khan is unapologetic about being covered in tattoos

Actor Armeena Rana Khan has advised the morality brigade to leave her profile if they are offended by her choices.

“I don’t understand why these nationalists, right-wingers, and religious fanatics lecture me,” she tweeted. “For the last time, I do not represent you and my journey is personal.”

I don’t understand why these nationalists, right wingers and religious fanatics lecture me. For the last time, I do not represent you and my journey is personal. I will do what I need to do for Pak and otherwise. MY JOURNEY with my well wishers and fans. Haters go else where. 🙏🏻 — Armeena 🦋 (@ArmeenaRK) May 26, 2021

The actor said she will do everything she thinks she should for Pakistan, but will not tolerate people forcing their views on her. Her journey is meant only for her well wishers and fans, she added.

Armeena shared a photo showing herself and her husband Fesl receiving a certificate for their public service in England. Now a week later, she has responded to a comment about the tattoo on her leg visible in the photo.

So humbled to receive a certificate for outstanding public service at #Burnley Town hall today 🙏🏻. Thank you Lord Wajid Khan and Lady Anam Khan for receiving my husband Fesl Khan and I today. pic.twitter.com/4aYjibMX5L — Armeena 🦋 (@ArmeenaRK) May 21, 2021

“Yes, I’m covered in tattoos and will be getting a skull next.”

Yes, I’m covered in tattoos will be getting a skull next. 🤭 ☠️ 👀 https://t.co/DicRj6muqc — Armeena 🦋 (@ArmeenaRK) May 26, 2021

She has urged trolls to go back to their “preaching pages” and requested followers to report those harassing women on social media.

People harassing women and girls especially on my timelines will be reported to the police. I implore decent men and women to do the same. Please protect the vulnerable online. — Armeena 🦋 (@ArmeenaRK) May 26, 2021

Armeena is vocal about social evils, including animal abuse and mental health stigma. She urges people to seek professional help if they are unable to overcome their negative thoughts. In the drama serial Mohabbatain Chahatain, she played Tara, who ends up taking her own life.

Armeena described the scene as challenging and recorded a video on the set requesting people to not lose hope. She released it six months later when Mohabbatain Chahatain’s last episode was aired.

