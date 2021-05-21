Friday, May 21, 2021  | 8 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Arjun Kapoor speaks about Pakistan, relationship with grandparents

Actor thanks country for its support during coronavirus pandemic

SAMAA | - Posted: May 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor speaks about Pakistan, relationship with grandparents

Photo: AFP

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor said that he worked in the film Sardar Ka Grandson because of his grandparents’ history with Pakistan.

The Ishaqzaade star, speaking with Outlook India, said that the project was a “personal journey” for him.

“I related to the film because I was a partner in crime with all my grandparents both paternal and maternal side,” he said. “They have always pampered me and spoilt me and there is a history of my grandparents hailing from Pakistan too.

“So, there was a definite connection that drew me to the film from Prithviraj Kapoor’s time and I literally felt that I am travelling with the time. It was like a personal journey.”

The 35-year-old added that his grandfather wanted to visit his home in Pakistan but could not do so as he was serving in the Indian Army.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Arjun actor thanked Pakistan for supporting India during the coronavirus pandemic, calling for their ties to improve.

“Today, the obstacles are more; I hope some obstacles get eradicated. I can just hope and pray that the distance and vacuum that has been created go away and we are able to co-exist with peace. You should not forget that in the time of need there was a helping hand and that should be respected in the bigger picture,” the 35-year-old added as quoted by the Daily Times.  

The actor, who will be seen in the upcoming film Bhoot Police, said that the content from both Pakistan and India is still connecting people on both sides of the border and that deteriorating diplomatic relations have not affected entertainment consumption.

“This is one such time where today emotions have resonated and people are coming together and leaving aside borders and whatever the political scenario might have been one or two years back,” he said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Arjun Kapoor India Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
samaa tv live,samaa news live,samaa news,palestine pakistan,palestine protest,palestine protests around the world,pakistanis protest for palestine,palestine,palestine support countries,israel palestine conflict
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Alizeh Shah surprises fans with new look for debut single
Alizeh Shah surprises fans with new look for debut single
Ali Zafar criticised for hosting birthday party during lockdown
Ali Zafar criticised for hosting birthday party during lockdown
Hania Aamir ‘ashamed’ of posting photos on Eid
Hania Aamir ‘ashamed’ of posting photos on Eid
Alizeh Shah ‘amused’ by criticism for Badnamiyan outfit
Alizeh Shah ‘amused’ by criticism for Badnamiyan outfit
Are Hareem Shah, Mufti Qavi on talking terms or not?
Are Hareem Shah, Mufti Qavi on talking terms or not?
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin share photos from engagement
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin share photos from engagement
Basit Ali yells at women over ‘vulgarity’ on morning show
Basit Ali yells at women over ‘vulgarity’ on morning show
Avengers star Mark Ruffalo demands sanctions against Israel
Avengers star Mark Ruffalo demands sanctions against Israel
Is Kristen Stewart’s Palestinian scarf photo real?
Is Kristen Stewart’s Palestinian scarf photo real?
People want Tariq Jamil to discuss Palestine, not Salman Khan
People want Tariq Jamil to discuss Palestine, not Salman Khan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.