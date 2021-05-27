Ariana Grande shares photos from her private wedding

American singer Ariana Grande has shared photos from her private wedding two weeks after tying the knot with Dalton Gomez.

Ariana married Dalton in a small ceremony at her Montecito home in California on May 15, 2021. It was attended by a total of 20 people, including family and friends.

Photo: Instagram/Ariana Grande

Here are some of the glimpses from Ariana’s intimate wedding.

Photo: Instagram/Ariana Grande

Photo: Instagram/Ariana Grande

Photo: Instagram/Ariana Grande

Photo: Instagram/Ariana Grande

Photo: Instagram/Ariana Grande

Ariana’s photos have crossed millions of likes on Instagram. She is one of the most followed celebrities with 238 million followers.

Ariana announced her engagement to Dalton in December 2020.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.