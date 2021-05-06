Thursday, May 6, 2021  | 23 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Areeba Habib trolled for sharing trailer of Salman Khan’s Radhe

Yasir Hussain gets called out too

SAMAA | - Posted: May 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Areeba Habib trolled for sharing trailer of Salman Khan’s Radhe

Photo: Instagram/Areeba Habib

Actor Areeba Habib came under fire for sharing the trailer of Salman’s upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

The actor shared the trailer on Instagram and said she can’t wait to watch it.

Photo: Instagram/Areeba Habib

But followers were not pleased with the actor “promoting” Indian content and commented that Pakistani stars are okay with Bollywood movies, but when it comes to Turkish series like Ertugrul, their profession is “jeopardised”.

Many people tagged actor Yasir Hussain in the comments and questioned why he is not speaking up against celebrities promoting Indian content.

Yasir has openly expressed disappointment with Turkish stars’ rising popularity in Pakistan and local brands signing them as brand ambassadors. He even remarked that Pakistanis would realise the problem once Turkish actors started “usurping their jobs”, not to mention calling Ertugrul actors “kachra (garbage)”.

Photo: Instagram/Areeba Habib
Photo: Instagram/Areeba Habib
Photo: Instagram/Areeba Habib
Photo: Instagram/Areeba Habib
Photo: Instagram/Areeba Habib
Photo: Instagram/Areeba Habib

Shaan Shahid called out the government for promoting foreign content in Pakistan as well, urging it to focus on the country’s “own heroes and content”.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Areeba Habib Radhe movie trolling
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain expecting first child
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain expecting first child
Ali Ansari reveals why Saboor Aly cried at her engagement
Ali Ansari reveals why Saboor Aly cried at her engagement
Did you know Raqs-e-Bismil poster is an American painting rip-off?
Did you know Raqs-e-Bismil poster is an American painting rip-off?
When Anushka Sharma auditioned for 3 Idiots
When Anushka Sharma auditioned for 3 Idiots
Ileana D'Cruz quashes fake news of pregnancy, committing suicide
Ileana D’Cruz quashes fake news of pregnancy, committing suicide
Did this Pakistani drama predict Bill Gates' divorce?
Did this Pakistani drama predict Bill Gates’ divorce?
In pictures: Zoya Nasir, Christian Betzmann’s surprise dholki
In pictures: Zoya Nasir, Christian Betzmann’s surprise dholki
What's so special about Iqra Aziz's godh bharai outfit?
What’s so special about Iqra Aziz’s godh bharai outfit?
Mashal Khan upset over people gossiping about her, Ali Ansari
Mashal Khan upset over people gossiping about her, Ali Ansari
Pakistan celebrities called out for violating coronavirus SOPs
Pakistan celebrities called out for violating coronavirus SOPs
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.