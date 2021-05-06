Areeba Habib trolled for sharing trailer of Salman Khan’s Radhe

Actor Areeba Habib came under fire for sharing the trailer of Salman’s upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

The actor shared the trailer on Instagram and said she can’t wait to watch it.

Photo: Instagram/Areeba Habib

But followers were not pleased with the actor “promoting” Indian content and commented that Pakistani stars are okay with Bollywood movies, but when it comes to Turkish series like Ertugrul, their profession is “jeopardised”.

Many people tagged actor Yasir Hussain in the comments and questioned why he is not speaking up against celebrities promoting Indian content.

Yasir has openly expressed disappointment with Turkish stars’ rising popularity in Pakistan and local brands signing them as brand ambassadors. He even remarked that Pakistanis would realise the problem once Turkish actors started “usurping their jobs”, not to mention calling Ertugrul actors “kachra (garbage)”.

Photo: Instagram/Areeba Habib

Photo: Instagram/Areeba Habib

Photo: Instagram/Areeba Habib

Photo: Instagram/Areeba Habib

Photo: Instagram/Areeba Habib

Photo: Instagram/Areeba Habib

Shaan Shahid called out the government for promoting foreign content in Pakistan as well, urging it to focus on the country’s “own heroes and content”.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.