HOME > Entertainment

Are Hareem Shah, Mufti Qavi on talking terms or not?

SAMAA TV finds out

Posted: May 15, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Pakistan social media celebrity Hareem Shah and cleric Mufti Qavi, whom she once slapped for his 'dirty' and 'vulgar' language, are still on talking terms.

In an interview with SAMAA TV, she called Mufti Qavi and wished him 'Eid Mubarak'. He picked up her call and responded to her wish.

She was then asked to pick between Aamir Liaquat Hussain or Mufti Qavi, and she picked neither. They both have knowledge but they don't practice it.

Speaking about her marriage plans, she said that she does not plan to get married anytime soon. “I am not interested in getting married at this moment,” the social media personality said. “I am single right now and have no such future plans.”

Hareem also spoke on her wishes to marry the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

“It happened during my interview on SAMAA in which I had jokingly said that I would do it marry him if he proposed to me,” she said.

The social media celebrity picked the PPP chief over the Interior Minister Sheikh when as who she would prefer.

The social media influencer, while speaking about her ties with politicians, said that she often went on walks with Finance Minister Asad Umer last Ramazan.

Hareem Shah
 
