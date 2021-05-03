Monday, May 3, 2021  | 20 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > LifeandStyle

Anushka Sharma speaks on her refusal to celebrate birthday

She thanked everyone for their wishes

Posted: May 3, 2021
Posted: May 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: AFP

Indian actor Anushka Sharma said that she did not celebrate her birthday because of the coronavirus situation in the country.

“I hope you guys are safe,” she said on Instagram. “I just want to say a big thank you to all for the lovely birthday wishes. It truly made my day special.”

“In the midst of all this pain and suffering, it was not right for me to celebrate this birthday.”

The Band Baaja Baaraat star made an appeal for supporting the country during the ongoing situation.

She added that she and her husband and cricket star Virat Kohli will soon be coming together for playing their part for helping the country.

The actor urged everyone to stay safe.

