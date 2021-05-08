Saturday, May 8, 2021  | 25 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
Anupam Kher speaks on wife Kirron’s death reports

He called on people to stop spreading fake news

Posted: May 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Anupam Kher speaks on wife Kirron’s death reports

Photo: AFP

India actor Anupam Kher has quashed rumors of his wife Kirron’s death.

Anupam tweeted that his wife was doing well and had received her second coronavirus vaccine recently.

The actor has launched the Anupam Kher Foundation, calling for volunteers to take part in relief work.

The actor had revealed in April that his wife was suffering from a cancer variant. He thanked everyone for their support.

India has reported nearly 21.9 million due to the pandemic with death toll of 238,000. The number of recovered has reached 17.9 million.

