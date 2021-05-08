Anupam Kher speaks on wife Kirron’s death reports

India actor Anupam Kher has quashed rumors of his wife Kirron’s death.

Anupam tweeted that his wife was doing well and had received her second coronavirus vaccine recently.

There is a rumour going around about #Kirron’s health. It is all false. She is doing absolutely fine. In fact she got her 2nd vaccination done for COVID this afternoon. I will request people not to spread such negative news. Thanks. Stay safe. 🙏 @KirronKherBJP — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 7, 2021

The actor has launched the Anupam Kher Foundation, calling for volunteers to take part in relief work.

We at #AnupamKherFoundation require volunteers from across India to help us with our various Covid relief objectives on ground.

Those keen to volunteer, please reach out to us at contact@anupamkherfoundation.org!! Thanks. 🙏🌺🙏 #ProjectHealIndia @anupamcares #StaySafe #StayHome pic.twitter.com/8W5wmYVV3T — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 8, 2021

The actor had revealed in April that his wife was suffering from a cancer variant. He thanked everyone for their support.

Thank you everybody for your love, concern, best wishes and blessings for @KirronKherBJP . She conveys her gratitude to all of you. You all have been wonderful in these tough times. We feel humbled!! Love and prayers for all of you!! 🙏🌺❤️ #Thanks #Gratitude pic.twitter.com/fiuuOQQ4eg — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 2, 2021

India has reported nearly 21.9 million due to the pandemic with death toll of 238,000. The number of recovered has reached 17.9 million.