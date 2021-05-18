Alizeh Shah ‘amused’ by criticism for Badnamiyan outfit

Actor Alizeh Shah became a top trend on Twitter late Monday after the music video for her debut single Badnamiyan went viral.

“I find all the memes and criticism amusing,” she said. “However, a trivial topic is now the most trending issue in our country instead of [us] becoming a voice for Palestine.”

The video starring Shah in a new Gen Z avatar surprised many of her fans, who lauded her strong vocals. But her sleeveless black shirt offended the moral brigade that didn’t expect Alizeh to play anything other than the quintessential Pakistani daughter or wife.

“What’s wrong with our people?” Alizeh said, referring to her name holding Palestine off the top spot for hours.

Badnamiyan has been composed by Sahir Ali Bagga, written by Imran Raza and its music rendered by Mujtaba Ali Choni. Sahir has composed it in collaboration with the SAB Band.

Alizeh is starring in HUM TV’s Tanaa Banaa opposite Daniyal Zafar. She is known for her performances in the hit drama serials Ehd-e-Wafa, Mera Dil, Mera Dushman and Ishq Tamasha.

