Wednesday, May 19, 2021  | 6 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Ali Zafar criticised for hosting birthday party during lockdown

Party-goers seen without masks

SAMAA | - Posted: May 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Ali Zafar criticised for hosting birthday party during lockdown

Singer Ali Zafar threw a lavish birthday party for his family and friends in which the breach of safety guidelines against the coronavirus was seen.

The images of the birthday bash made rounds in which the party-goers were seen without masks and not maintaining social distancing.

In pictures: Ali Zafar throws “no-SOP” birthday party

Social media users criticised the function for not following the coronavirus SOPs.

The National Command and Operation Centre has banned all kinds of family gatherings to curb the spread of the virus in Pakistan.

It is not the first time that a celebrity has come under criticism for violating the safety measures against the pandemic.

Actor Mansha Pasha, who opposed in-person exams during the outbreak, was earlier criticised for attending a qawwali night hosted by Fahad Mirza.

It was attended by many celebrities including Sarwat Gillani and Sheheryar Munawwar. Twitter users had asked why no action is being taken against them.

Shehryar even apologised for his lack of judgment

Pakistan has reported 886,184 confirmed cases of coronavirus and the death toll has reached 19,856. At least 799,951 have recovered from the virus.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ali Zafar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Ali Zafar, Ali Zafar birthday party, Ali Zafar birthday,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Alizeh Shah surprises fans with new look for debut single
Alizeh Shah surprises fans with new look for debut single
Mia Khalifa accuses US of ‘financing crimes’ in Palestine
Mia Khalifa accuses US of ‘financing crimes’ in Palestine
Alizeh Shah ‘amused’ by criticism for Badnamiyan outfit
Alizeh Shah ‘amused’ by criticism for Badnamiyan outfit
Are Hareem Shah, Mufti Qavi on talking terms or not?
Are Hareem Shah, Mufti Qavi on talking terms or not?
In pictures: Stars celebrate Eid with family and friends
In pictures: Stars celebrate Eid with family and friends
Hania Aamir ‘ashamed’ of posting photos on Eid
Hania Aamir ‘ashamed’ of posting photos on Eid
Avengers star Mark Ruffalo demands sanctions against Israel
Avengers star Mark Ruffalo demands sanctions against Israel
Is Kristen Stewart’s Palestinian scarf photo real?
Is Kristen Stewart’s Palestinian scarf photo real?
Basit Ali yells at women over ‘vulgarity’ on morning show
Basit Ali yells at women over ‘vulgarity’ on morning show
Tariq Jamil is all praise for ‘obedient’ Salman Khan
Tariq Jamil is all praise for ‘obedient’ Salman Khan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.