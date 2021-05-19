Ali Zafar criticised for hosting birthday party during lockdown

Singer Ali Zafar threw a lavish birthday party for his family and friends in which the breach of safety guidelines against the coronavirus was seen.

The images of the birthday bash made rounds in which the party-goers were seen without masks and not maintaining social distancing.

Social media users criticised the function for not following the coronavirus SOPs.

880,000 cases, 20,000 deaths, over 3,000 cases daily. This is a recent picture from Lahore. pic.twitter.com/GA889TtGrp — Manal Faheem Khan (@ManalFaheemKhan) May 17, 2021

So called elite class https://t.co/ofqOsipBgm — AyaZ Shah (@ayazshahu) May 18, 2021

The National Command and Operation Centre has banned all kinds of family gatherings to curb the spread of the virus in Pakistan.

It is not the first time that a celebrity has come under criticism for violating the safety measures against the pandemic.

Actor Mansha Pasha, who opposed in-person exams during the outbreak, was earlier criticised for attending a qawwali night hosted by Fahad Mirza.

It was attended by many celebrities including Sarwat Gillani and Sheheryar Munawwar. Twitter users had asked why no action is being taken against them.

Shehryar even apologised for his lack of judgment

Pakistan has reported 886,184 confirmed cases of coronavirus and the death toll has reached 19,856. At least 799,951 have recovered from the virus.