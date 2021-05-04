Ali Ansari reveals why Saboor Aly cried at her engagement

A photo showing actor Saboor Aly in tears at her engagement has been melting hearts on social media.

“This picture is worth more than a thousand words,” wrote Ali. “The tears falling down her face told me how much she was missing her mother, and deep down I was missing my father.”

Photo: Instagram/Ali Ansari

The couple’s engagement photos went viral shortly after they were posted late Saturday. Both Saboor and Ali shared different pictures with the same caption: “Baat pakki.”

“As much as we wished they were us to be part of and share our happiness,” said Ali, adding, “we both know they are in a better place smiling from above and sending down their blessings.”

Their engagement was attended by family members, including Saboor’s sister Sajal Ali, and close relatives. Saboor opted for a simple, tea pink suit with minimal makeup for the occasion and Ali wore a white embroidered kurta.

Celebrities, including Sarah Khan and Hania Aamir, congratulated the couple and wished them luck.

