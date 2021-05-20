Thursday, May 20, 2021  | 7 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Aiman Khan lashes out at trolls criticising Minal over engagement

Minal got engaged to Ahsan Mohsin on Tuesday

SAMAA | - Posted: May 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Aiman Khan lashes out at trolls criticising Minal over engagement

Photo: Instagram/Ahsan Moshin Ikram

Actor Aiman Khan has come to her sister Minal’s defense after she was trolled for her engagement to Ahsan Moshin Ikram.

“Shut up, all of you,” Aiman burst out. “Wish them good luck and congratulate them on their new life.”

Photo: Instagram/Aiman Khan

Minal and Mohsin shared their “baat pakki” photos on Tuesday. Their posts were filled with wishes and congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities alike, but the couple’s photos irked a few members of the morality brigade. They criticised Minal and Mohsin for what they found “vulgar”, commenting on Aiman’s post that there was no need for such “intimate photos”. Some people even advised the two to tie the knot and get over sharing photos everyday.

“Stop this negativity,” Aiman commented.

Minal and Moshin’s engagement was a simple and private affair. Minal wore a pink printed suit and Ahsan a black kurta. The two have been together for more months.

Twin sisters Aiman and Minal are among Pakistan’s top actors with millions of followers on social media. Minal was last seen in ARY’s drama serial Jalan produced by Fahad Mustafa.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ahsan Mohsin Ikram AIman Khan Minal Khan trolling
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
samaa tv live,samaa news live,samaa news,palestine pakistan,palestine protest,palestine protests around the world,pakistanis protest for palestine,palestine,palestine support countries,israel palestine conflict
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Alizeh Shah surprises fans with new look for debut single
Alizeh Shah surprises fans with new look for debut single
Ali Zafar criticised for hosting birthday party during lockdown
Ali Zafar criticised for hosting birthday party during lockdown
Hania Aamir ‘ashamed’ of posting photos on Eid
Hania Aamir ‘ashamed’ of posting photos on Eid
Alizeh Shah ‘amused’ by criticism for Badnamiyan outfit
Alizeh Shah ‘amused’ by criticism for Badnamiyan outfit
Are Hareem Shah, Mufti Qavi on talking terms or not?
Are Hareem Shah, Mufti Qavi on talking terms or not?
In pictures: Stars celebrate Eid with family and friends
In pictures: Stars celebrate Eid with family and friends
Avengers star Mark Ruffalo demands sanctions against Israel
Avengers star Mark Ruffalo demands sanctions against Israel
Basit Ali yells at women over ‘vulgarity’ on morning show
Basit Ali yells at women over ‘vulgarity’ on morning show
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin share photos from engagement
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin share photos from engagement
Is Kristen Stewart’s Palestinian scarf photo real?
Is Kristen Stewart’s Palestinian scarf photo real?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.