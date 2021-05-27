Aima Baig feels lucky to have found her ‘weirdo’

Singer Aima Baig shared a picture of herself with fiancé Shahbaz Shigri with a cute caption.

The 26-year-old said on Instagram that relationships with such “weirdoes” should never be broken.

“If you are lucky enough to find a weirdo, Never let them go,” she wrote while describing the actor. “They are a rare breed.”

aima_baig_official/Instagram

The actor got engaged to the singer on March 21 this year.

The couple keeps their fans updated with their images on the app.

Aima has sung hit songs for dramas and films. Her hits include including Baazi, Chan Ve and Aya Lariye.

Shahbaz has starred in movies including Verna, Parey Hut Love, Gol Chakkar and Slackistan