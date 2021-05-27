Thursday, May 27, 2021  | 14 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Aima Baig feels lucky to have found her ‘weirdo’

Singer posts a cute message about Shahbaz Shigri

SAMAA | - Posted: May 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Aima Baig feels lucky to have found her ‘weirdo’

Photo Courtesy: aima_baig_official/Instagram

Singer Aima Baig shared a picture of herself with fiancé Shahbaz Shigri with a cute caption.

The 26-year-old said on Instagram that relationships with such “weirdoes” should never be broken.

“If you are lucky enough to find a weirdo, Never let them go,” she wrote while describing the actor. “They are a rare breed.”

aima_baig_official/Instagram
Aima Baig describes relationship with fiancée with a cute message
aima_baig_official/Instagram

The actor got engaged to the singer on March 21 this year.

The couple keeps their fans updated with their images on the app.

Aima has sung hit songs for dramas and films. Her hits include including Baazi, Chan Ve and Aya Lariye.

Shahbaz has starred in movies including Verna, Parey Hut Love, Gol Chakkar and Slackistan

FaceBook WhatsApp
Aima Baig
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
aim baig songs, baazi song aima baig, aima baig husband, aima baig instagram, aima baig wedding pics, aima baig all songs, aima baig engagement
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Is TikToker Jannat Mirza engaged to Umer Butt?
Is TikToker Jannat Mirza engaged to Umer Butt?
Pakistan bans Mia Khalifa on TikTok
Pakistan bans Mia Khalifa on TikTok
Zoya Nasir announces split from Christian Betzmann over 'religious insensitivity'
Zoya Nasir announces split from Christian Betzmann over ‘religious insensitivity’
I never supported Israel: Christian Betzmann
I never supported Israel: Christian Betzmann
Is cleaning up not another epidemic in Pakistani men: Canadian...
Is cleaning up not another epidemic in Pakistani men: Canadian vlogger
Mansha Pasha grateful for 1m followers on Instagram
Mansha Pasha grateful for 1m followers on Instagram
Watch: Netflix releases first look of Money Heist season five
Watch: Netflix releases first look of Money Heist season five
Noor Bukhari ‘scared’ after fan finds her house through Instagram
Noor Bukhari ‘scared’ after fan finds her house through Instagram
Fact-check: Have Imran Abbas, Ushna Shah divorced?
Fact-check: Have Imran Abbas, Ushna Shah divorced?
Shame on you: Sanam Saeed on Dubai promoting Israel tourism
Shame on you: Sanam Saeed on Dubai promoting Israel tourism
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.