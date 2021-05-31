Aijaz Aslam hits back at follower trolling Ahmad Shah

Actor Aijaz Aslam has snapped back at a troll who wrote a rude comment for Ahmad Shah on Aijaz’s post.

“Why so much hatred for a five-year-old?” Aijaz said. “Has he done any harm to you?”

Photo: Instagram/Aiaz Aslam

Last week, Aijaz posted a video showing himself, Waseem Badami and Ahmad planning a cricket match on the set of ARY’s Jeeto Pakistan League. “JPL moments with the little champ,” he wrote.

The short clip received over 130,000 views and was liked by a great number of followers, who adored Ahmad in the comments. But a few people took Aijaz’s post as an opportunity to troll the child.

“Everybody was looking good until [I] saw this child,” a follower said. “Now [I’m] trying to locate the “dislike” button.”

Aijaz was quick to respond and he called the troll out with grace. “Think good about others and your life will be beautiful.”

Ahmad is a popular social media celebrity in Pakistan who has fans across the border as well. He rose to fame with his viral “Peeche toh dekho” clip and regularly appears on Ramazan transmissions and morning shows. Ahmad has 1.43 million subscribers on YouTube.

