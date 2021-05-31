Monday, May 31, 2021  | 18 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Aijaz Aslam hits back at follower trolling Ahmad Shah

Wonders if Ahmad has done the troll any harm

SAMAA | - Posted: May 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Aijaz Aslam

Actor Aijaz Aslam has snapped back at a troll who wrote a rude comment for Ahmad Shah on Aijaz’s post.

“Why so much hatred for a five-year-old?” Aijaz said. “Has he done any harm to you?”

Photo: Instagram/Aiaz Aslam

Last week, Aijaz posted a video showing himself, Waseem Badami and Ahmad planning a cricket match on the set of ARY’s Jeeto Pakistan League. “JPL moments with the little champ,” he wrote.

The short clip received over 130,000 views and was liked by a great number of followers, who adored Ahmad in the comments. But a few people took Aijaz’s post as an opportunity to troll the child.

“Everybody was looking good until [I] saw this child,” a follower said. “Now [I’m] trying to locate the “dislike” button.”

Aijaz was quick to respond and he called the troll out with grace. “Think good about others and your life will be beautiful.”

Ahmad is a popular social media celebrity in Pakistan who has fans across the border as well. He rose to fame with his viral “Peeche toh dekho” clip and regularly appears on Ramazan transmissions and morning shows. Ahmad has 1.43 million subscribers on YouTube.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ahmad Shah Aijaz Aslam trolling
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Aiman Khan's look-alike in the spotlight on social media
Aiman Khan’s look-alike in the spotlight on social media
I never supported Israel: Christian Betzmann
I never supported Israel: Christian Betzmann
Malala in Friends reunion takes social media by storm
Malala in Friends reunion takes social media by storm
Is cleaning up not another epidemic in Pakistani men: Canadian...
Is cleaning up not another epidemic in Pakistani men: Canadian vlogger
Will we be seeing Jannat Mirza in a drama soon?
Will we be seeing Jannat Mirza in a drama soon?
Aima Baig feels lucky to have found her 'weirdo'
Aima Baig feels lucky to have found her ‘weirdo’
Noor Bukhari ‘scared’ after fan finds her house through Instagram
Noor Bukhari ‘scared’ after fan finds her house through Instagram
Shyraa Roy crowned first Miss Trans Pakistan
Shyraa Roy crowned first Miss Trans Pakistan
Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi to play 'street smart' Pakistani agent
Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi to play ‘street smart’ Pakistani agent
Watch: Netflix releases first look of Money Heist season five
Watch: Netflix releases first look of Money Heist season five
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.