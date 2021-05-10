Actor Talat Siddiqui passes away at 82

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Veteran television, film and radio star Talat Siddiqui passed away in Lahore late Saturday.

According to sources, she had been suffering from a prolonged illness. She was 82 years old. Her funeral prayers were offered in Lahore.

Talat was the mother of actor Arifa Siddiqui and aunt of singer Fariha Pervez. She started her career on the radio before moving to films and is known for hits such as Dilnasheen, Haider Sultan, and Kaliya.

Talat retired from acting in the late-1980s.

Folksinger Arif Lohar's wife died on Sunday in Lahore too.

