Abida Parveen talks about the power of Sufi music

Renowned qawwal Abida Parveen has said that Sufism helps people calm their soul through spirituality.

“When I recite Mann Kunto Maula, my soul is lost,” the 67-year-old said during an interview with BBC Urdu. “You go in a zone while performing this and it transcends into the Mehfil of Panjtan-e-Pak.”

Abida said that the language used by the saints must be respected.

The veteran qawwal said that she seeks help from professors when learning about the new words properly, adding that it cannot be done by everyone.

Abida, who is also called the ‘Queen of Sufi music’, said that the same qawwalis are performed during overseas shows which are mostly attended by foreigners.

The 67-year-old has been honoured with the Pride of Performance and Sitara-i-Imtiaz awards by the in the past for her contribution to the country’s music industry.

The iconic performer has collaborated with international stars such as Sonu Nigam, Salim-Suleman and John Travener. She has been a judge on many music shows and competitions, including Surkshetra and Pakistan Idol.

