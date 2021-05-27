Thursday, May 27, 2021  | 14 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Abida Parveen talks about the power of Sufi music

Devotional singer is known to move audiences

SAMAA | - Posted: May 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
Abida Parveen talks about the power of Sufi music

Photo: AFP

Renowned qawwal Abida Parveen has said that Sufism helps people calm their soul through spirituality.

“When I recite Mann Kunto Maula, my soul is lost,” the 67-year-old said during an interview with BBC Urdu. “You go in a zone while performing this and it transcends into the Mehfil of Panjtan-e-Pak.”

Abida said that the language used by the saints must be respected.

The veteran qawwal said that she seeks help from professors when learning about the new words properly, adding that it cannot be done by everyone.

Abida, who is also called the ‘Queen of Sufi music’, said that the same qawwalis are performed during overseas shows which are mostly attended by foreigners.

The 67-year-old has been honoured with the Pride of Performance and Sitara-i-Imtiaz awards by the in the past for her contribution to the country’s music industry.

The iconic performer has collaborated with international stars such as Sonu Nigam, Salim-Suleman and John Travener. She has been a judge on many music shows and competitions, including Surkshetra and Pakistan Idol.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Abida Parveen Sufism
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Abida Parveen, abida parveen songs, sufiana kalaam, abida parveen sufi songs, abida parveen qawwali, abida parveen dhamal,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Is TikToker Jannat Mirza engaged to Umer Butt?
Is TikToker Jannat Mirza engaged to Umer Butt?
Pakistan bans Mia Khalifa on TikTok
Pakistan bans Mia Khalifa on TikTok
Zoya Nasir announces split from Christian Betzmann over 'religious insensitivity'
Zoya Nasir announces split from Christian Betzmann over ‘religious insensitivity’
I never supported Israel: Christian Betzmann
I never supported Israel: Christian Betzmann
Is cleaning up not another epidemic in Pakistani men: Canadian...
Is cleaning up not another epidemic in Pakistani men: Canadian vlogger
Mansha Pasha grateful for 1m followers on Instagram
Mansha Pasha grateful for 1m followers on Instagram
Watch: Netflix releases first look of Money Heist season five
Watch: Netflix releases first look of Money Heist season five
Noor Bukhari ‘scared’ after fan finds her house through Instagram
Noor Bukhari ‘scared’ after fan finds her house through Instagram
Fact-check: Have Imran Abbas, Ushna Shah divorced?
Fact-check: Have Imran Abbas, Ushna Shah divorced?
Shame on you: Sanam Saeed on Dubai promoting Israel tourism
Shame on you: Sanam Saeed on Dubai promoting Israel tourism
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.