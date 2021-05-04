4-year-old Albanian blogger recreates Pakistan celebrity looks

Which one is your favourite?
Marge Pellumbi, a four-year-old Albanian blogger, has been attracting praise on social media for recreating looks of Pakistani celebrities.
Marge may not need much makeup, but she makes sure her costumes do justice to the looks she is recreating. From Mawra Hocane to Aiman Khan, there’s hardly any Pakistani celebrity little Marge can’t look like.
Check out some of Marge’s best recreations.
Hira Mani
Zubab Rana
Marge has over 19,000 followers. She does international celebrities too.
Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Advertisement