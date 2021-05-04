4-year-old Albanian blogger recreates Pakistan celebrity looks

Marge Pellumbi, a four-year-old Albanian blogger, has been attracting praise on social media for recreating looks of Pakistani celebrities.

Marge may not need much makeup, but she makes sure her costumes do justice to the looks she is recreating. From Mawra Hocane to Aiman Khan, there’s hardly any Pakistani celebrity little Marge can’t look like.

Check out some of Marge’s best recreations.

Minal Khan

Photo: Instagram/Marge Pellumbi

Hira Mani

Photo: Instagram/Marge Pellumbi

Nimra Khan

Photo: Instagram/Marge Pellumbi

Iqra Aziz

Photo: Instagram/Marge Pellumbi

Yumna Zaidi

Photo: Instagram/Marge Pellumbi

Alizeh Shah

Photo: Instagram/Marge Pellumbi

Mawra Hocane

Zubab Rana

Photo: Instagram/Marge Pellumbi

Komal Aziz

Photo: Instagram/Marge Pellumbi

Marge has over 19,000 followers. She does international celebrities too.

