Monday, April 26, 2021  | 13 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Zhao becomes first Asian woman to win best director Oscar

Frances McDormand bags her third lead actor award

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Zhao becomes first Asian woman to win best director Oscar

Photo: Variety

Chloe Zhao has become the first Asian woman to win an Academy Award for Best direction for her movie Nomadland.

Here are the winners in key categories at the 93rd Academy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Road movie Nomadland was the big winner of the night, with prizes for best picture, best director, and best actress.

Best picture: Nomadland

Best director: Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Best actress: Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Best actor: Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Best supporting actress: Youn Yuh-Jung, Minari

Best supporting actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best international feature film: Another Round (Denmark)

Best animated feature: Soul 

Best documentary feature: My Octopus Teacher

Best original screenplay: Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell

Best adapted screenplay: The Father – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Chloe Zhao frances mcdormand oscars 2021
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
In memory of Moin Akhtar – the king of comedy
In memory of Moin Akhtar – the king of comedy
Shahroz Sabzwari called out for jogging shirtless in Karachi
Shahroz Sabzwari called out for jogging shirtless in Karachi
Sarah Khan fuels pregnancy rumours with new post
Sarah Khan fuels pregnancy rumours with new post
Asma Abbas, Bushra Ansari request prayers for sister Sumbul Shahid
Asma Abbas, Bushra Ansari request prayers for sister Sumbul Shahid
Sana Fakhar opens up on motherhood, pregnancy challenges
Sana Fakhar opens up on motherhood, pregnancy challenges
Chupke Chupke mocked ghar damaads and people are not happy
Chupke Chupke mocked ghar damaads and people are not happy
Alia Bhatt is all praise for Pakistani rapper
Alia Bhatt is all praise for Pakistani rapper
Indians criticise Sushmita for sending oxygen cylinders to Delhi hospital
Indians criticise Sushmita for sending oxygen cylinders to Delhi hospital
Asim Azhar wants Shafqat Mehmood to reschedule exams
Asim Azhar wants Shafqat Mehmood to reschedule exams
Abdullah Siddiqui makes it to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list
Abdullah Siddiqui makes it to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.