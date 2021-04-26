Zhao becomes first Asian woman to win best director Oscar

Frances McDormand bags her third lead actor award
Chloe Zhao has become the first Asian woman to win an Academy Award for Best direction for her movie Nomadland.
Here are the winners in key categories at the 93rd Academy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Road movie Nomadland was the big winner of the night, with prizes for best picture, best director, and best actress.
Best picture: Nomadland
Best director: Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Best actress: Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Best actor: Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Best supporting actress: Youn Yuh-Jung, Minari
Best supporting actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best international feature film: Another Round (Denmark)
Best animated feature: Soul
Best documentary feature: My Octopus Teacher
Best original screenplay: Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell
Best adapted screenplay: The Father – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller