Zhao becomes first Asian woman to win best director Oscar

Chloe Zhao has become the first Asian woman to win an Academy Award for Best direction for her movie Nomadland.

Here are the winners in key categories at the 93rd Academy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Road movie Nomadland was the big winner of the night, with prizes for best picture, best director, and best actress.

Best picture: Nomadland

Best director: Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Best actress: Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Best actor: Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Best supporting actress: Youn Yuh-Jung, Minari

Best supporting actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best international feature film: Another Round (Denmark)

Best animated feature: Soul

Best documentary feature: My Octopus Teacher

Best original screenplay: Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell

Best adapted screenplay: The Father – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.