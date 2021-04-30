Friday, April 30, 2021  | 17 Ramadhan, 1442
Yasra Rizvi thinks Pakistanis are obsessed with marriage. Here’s why

Says her being pregnant given more importance than directorial debut

Posted: Apr 30, 2021
Photo: Instagram/Yasra Rizvi

Actor Yasra Rizvi made headlines this week after her photos with a baby bump went viral.

“In our country, the newsworthy bit is that I’m pregnant,” she wrote. “Indeed we’re a nation totally obsessed with marriage and one’s ability to procreate.”

Photo: Instagram/Yasra Rizvi

Yasra shared a couple of photos from the set of her directorial. In one, she has a script on her lap, and in the other, she is immersed in it. “Waiting for the monitor,” she said. “To deliver or not to deliver?”

Photo: Instagram/Yasra Rizvi
Photo: Instagram/Yasra Rizvi

But what instantly caught the attention was neither the script nor monitor, but Yasra’s baby bump. Soon after, social media streamed with headlines about the couple expecting their first child, but Yasra wasn’t pleased.

“I’m also directing probably the most important script I have gotten to direct so far,” she said, tagging screenwriter Bee Gul.

Yasra is known for her role in Asim Abbasi’s feminist web series Churails. It was released on ZEE5 Global.

