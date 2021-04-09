Friday, April 9, 2021  | 25 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Yasir Hussain’s new post is all about non-men, Aurat Raj

He is all praise for wife Iqra, mother-in-law

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Instagram/Yasir Hussain

Actor Yasir Hussain has dedicated his post to wife Iqra Aziz and mother-in-law Asiya.

“My beautiful wife and her proud mother Asiya Aziz sitting in her daughter’s new car,” he wrote, sharing the duo’s photo. “The glow on the faces of powerful women is distinct.”

Yasir Hussain praising Iqra Aziz and mother in law Asiya Aziz
According to Iqra, her mother is the first woman Careem captain in Pakistan. She revealed it in a 2018 interview with designer HSY, saying that people may find it weird that her mother is a Careem captain, but achieving something which people think is only for men is impressive. 

“Those who stop their daughters and wives from progressing are insecure and not men,” Yasir remarked.

Yasir made headlines this week after he revealed that a fan, who wanted to help veteran actor Naila Jafry with her cancer treatment, was placed in direct contact with her. He has urged actors to speak up on unpaid royalties as well. 

asiya aziz Iqra Aziz women careem captain Yasir Hussain
 
HOME  
 
 
