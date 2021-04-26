Monday, April 26, 2021  | 13 Ramadhan, 1442
WWE superstar John Cena names former champion as his inspiration

The two have engaged in memorable feuds

Photo Courtesy: AFP

WWE superstar John Cena has named former champion Mike "The Miz" Mizanin as his inspiration. The 16-time champion called on the WWE Universe to watch Miz's career unfold inside the squared circle. He called him "a definition of both passion and perseverance". WATCH THIS NOW. @mikethemiz IS the definition of both passion and perseverance. Underrated only in the eyes of ignorance. THE hardest worker I know. An inspiration to me and proof that REAL success takes earning every inch. Awesome doesn’t NOT do you justice. #Respect https://t.co/C8nFAWYpyT— John Cena (@JohnCena) April 25, 2021 The Miz thanked the veteran superstar in his reply. Thank you #Respect https://t.co/4pQLmwp6uo— The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 26, 2021 The two have engaged in a memorable feuds and competed in several matches in the past. Miz beat Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 27 back in 2011 thanks to some assistance by The Rock. Apart from singles competition, they have also fought a mix tag team match in WrestleMania 33 in 2017. The "Doctor of Thuganomics" amd his then-fiancee Nikki Bella defeated "The A-lister" and his wife Maryse.
WWE superstar John Cena has named former champion Mike “The Miz” Mizanin as his inspiration.

The 16-time champion called on the WWE Universe to watch Miz’s career unfold inside the squared circle. He called him “a definition of both passion and perseverance”.

WATCH THIS NOW. @mikethemiz IS the definition of both passion and perseverance. Underrated only in the eyes of ignorance. THE hardest worker I know. An inspiration to me and proof that REAL success takes earning every inch. Awesome doesn’t NOT do you justice. #Respect https://t.co/C8nFAWYpyT— John Cena (@JohnCena) April 25, 2021

The Miz thanked the veteran superstar in his reply.

The two have engaged in a memorable feuds and competed in several matches in the past. Miz beat Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 27 back in 2011 thanks to some assistance by The Rock.

Apart from singles competition, they have also fought a mix tag team match in WrestleMania 33 in 2017. The “Doctor of Thuganomics” amd his then-fiancee Nikki Bella defeated “The A-lister” and his wife Maryse.

 





 
 
 

 

