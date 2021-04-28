When Sarah Khan turned down Falak Shabir’s proposal

Actor Sarah Khan has revealed that she was not interested when singer Falak Shabir first proposed to her.

“We hadn’t met much before,” she told BBC. Sarah first met Falak backstage at the Bridal Couture Week in Lahore where the singer proposed to her. “I told him straight away that I am not interested, we ignored it.”

Sarah said Falak then spoke to her father whose decision brought the two together.

“Who can choose better for us than our parents can?” she remarked.

Sarah was recently hospitalised. “I had severe migraine, typhoid, along with two, three other things, ” she remarked, adding that she was shooting a project in Pakistan when she fell sick.

She thanked her fans for their prayers and wishes and called them all a blessing.

There has been speculation that Sarah and Falak are expecting their first child. It all started after Falak posted an illustration showing a woman carrying a baby and her husband thinking about it. Later, Sarah’s post featuring a Quranic verse about birth and creation only fuelled the rumours.

