HOME > Entertainment

When Mira Sethi was schooled for her plans after marriage

She has written for Vogue

Posted: Apr 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
When Mira Sethi was schooled for her plans after marriage

Photo: Instagram/Mira Sethi

Actor Mira Sethi has confessed her love for Karachi in her latest feature for Vogue.

“I wrote a personal piece after a very long time,” she said. “It means speaking relentlessly in English, communicating the clutter of my inner life in a language that houses my intellect more than my heart.”

Her feature titled A Pandemic, a Marriage, and a Life on Two Continents was published in Vogue on April 15. She talks about her life before and after marriage and how her time is divided between Asia and America.

“My husband Bilal lives in San Francisco,” she wrote. “Before getting married, my notion of home had been tethered to Pakistan. It’s where I’d grown up, the place I’d scurried back to just a few years after graduating from college from the states.” The reason behind Mira and her then-boyfriend breaking up was their inability to find a middle ground between Karachi and Oakland, where he was settled. 

The actor revealed how she was schooled by an aunt who learned of her plans to split time between Karachi and San Francisco. She advised Mira to take a theatre class in “Frisco” when Mira told her that she had an acting career in Pakistan.

“What is this I’m hearing?” the aunt said. “Why can’t you just go to San Francisco and be with him like a normal person?”

Mira expresses love for her husband Bilal Siddiqui as well, who is delighted to see her working in Pakistan and grows worried when she is restless.

She remarked that the meaning of her life lies in Karachi.

“This month, when my first book comes out, I will go on a virtual book tour,” she said about Are You Enjoying?, a collection of short stories that delves into the themes of personal freedom in typical Pakistani society. It will be published by Knopf and hit the stores on April 21.

In January, Are You Enjoying? was named one of the best books to read in 2021 by Vogue.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.


FaceBook WhatsApp
 
