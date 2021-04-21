Wednesday, April 21, 2021  | 8 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

What made Adnan Siddiqui nervous about the coronavirus vaccine?

He received his jab this week

Posted: Apr 21, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
What made Adnan Siddiqui nervous about the coronavirus vaccine?

Photo: Instagram/Adnan Siddiqui

Actor Adnan Siddiqui has revealed that although the syringe made him a little nervous, he ended up getting the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine.

“It’s a huge relief,” he wrote. “No matter how young or old you are, this is one thing [injection] that petrifies you.”

Photo: Instagram/Adnan Siddiqui

Adnan posted a video on Instagram showing himself being vaccinated at the Arts Council in Karachi. He received the Sinopharm shot. 

“I have been asked multiple questions before and after my vaccination,” Adnan said. The actor’s family and friends are concerned about the efficacy and safety of the vaccine, he said, adding that reports of vaccine problems had made him dubious too.

“Then I consulted my friend Dr Junaid Ali Shah,” he said. “He assured me that my fears were unfounded and gave a go-ahead. I am feeling perfectly fine.”

He has urged people not to pay heed to false reports and take his own vaccination as proof of its safety if they are skeptical about inoculation.

Actors such as Sameena Peerzada and Bushra Ansari have received their doses as well. Reema Khan received her second shot in the US in February.

