HOME > Entertainment

Watch Shazhad Sheikh battling the heat in Garmee

The film stars Shabbir Jan, Salma Hassan

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Watch Shazhad Sheikh battling the heat in Garmee

Photo: YouTube/See Prime

Actor Shahzad Sheikh is contemplating a crime in Garmee because he can’t beat the heat.

“This story portrays just how one can find oneself in a situation where one can question what’s more important,” said executive producer Seemeen Naveed. “It teaches us all an important lesson.”

Shahzad plays Haider in the film, a working class man living with his mother in a small apartment. He has never been able to afford an air conditioner. One day, the rising temperature forces him to think of theft at his office, but what happens next changes him forever.

Garmee stars Salma Hassan as Shehzad’s mother and Shabbir Jan plays his boss. It has been written by Fatima Faizan.

Garmee was released on YouTube by See Prime on April 2.

See Prime is a digital entertainment platform that produces original content. It has released short films such as KahaaniHouse No 252, and Chahat.

