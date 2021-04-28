Thor: Love and Thunder’s updated cast revealed

The updated cast of Marvel Studios’ upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder has been announced, IGN has reported.

Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role as Thor in the fourth phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe films. At the end of Avengers Endgame, the “God of Lightning” had joined the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The biggest surprise in the casting was that veteran actor Russell Crowe will be playing the role of Zeus in the superhero flick.

The beautiful Natalie Portman will making her on-screen appearance as Jane Foster. She did the voiceover for Endgame.

On the other hand, Tessa Thompson has been cast as Valkyrie while Jaimie Alexander will reprise her role as Sif.

Christian Bale, who played the role of Batman in Christoper Nolan’s trilogy, will play the antagonist named Gorr the God-Butcher.

Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff and Karen Gillan will star as Star Lord, Drax, Mantis and Nebula, respectively.

Korg will be played by Taika Waititi, who will do his voiceover whereas Jeff Goldblum will star as Grandmaster. Matt Damon, Sam Neill and Chris Hemsworth will appear as Loki, Odin and Thor

The film is set to be released on May 6, 2022 and it will be directed by Taika Waititi.