It will be released after Eid

A group of young men from Swat have been shooting their own Ertugrul series on different locations around the valley.

Mohammad Abbas is playing Ertugrul, father of Osman I, who founded the Ottoman Empire. He told SAMAA Digital’s show Naya Din that they have borne all expenses incurred in the production themselves. The series, 25% of which is still to be shot, will be released after Eid.