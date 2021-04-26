Swara Bhasker thanks Shoaib Akhtar for showing solidarity with India

A number of Bollywood celebrities have come forward thanking Pakistani stars who are sending their prayers to coronavirus patients in India.

“Thank you, Shoaib Akhtar ji, for the kind words and gesture of humanity,” Swara Bhaskar said. “Deeply appreciated.”

Shoaib tweeted last week that India needs global support to battle the rising COVID-19 cases because their healthcare has crashed. “It’s a pandemic and we’re all in it together,” he said, adding that people on both sides of the border should become each other’s support.

“Heartening to see Pakistani civil society and social media reach out in solidarity to India,” Swara said. She added that Pakistanis are supporting India despite the fact that the Indian media and mainstream public discourse have consistently mocked and vilified Pakistanis.

“Thank you for your big heart, neighbour,” she remarked.

Others who expressed solidarity with India include Osman Khalid Butt and Momina Mustehsan.

Gut-wrenching visuals from India – the Covid crisis is deepening. Sending prayers that the nation comes out of this.

Please, everyone, mask up. Don’t let the idea that we’re vaccinated (or going to be soon) allow you to let your guard down.

India has become one of the worst pandemic-hit countries with nearly 17 million cases and 192,311 deaths reported as of Sunday evening. Celebrities from both Pakistan and India have expressed grief over the deaths and urged people to strictly follow all safety measures.

