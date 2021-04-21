Wednesday, April 21, 2021  | 8 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Stalker arrested after break-in at Taylor Swift’s apartment

Singer has been a victim of stalking for years

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Stalker arrested after break-in at Taylor Swift’s apartment

Photo: AFP

An alleged stalker of pop superstar Taylor Swift was arrested after she suffered a break-in at her New York apartment, police said Monday.

Hanks Johnson, 52, was charged with criminal trespassing after police responded to an emergency call on Saturday, reporting that someone was breaking into Swift’s home in the Tribeca neighbourhood of Manhattan.

Johnson was released on his own recognizance following an arraignment in Manhattan criminal court Sunday night.

According to the New York Daily News, Johnson had shown up at Swift’s building to ring the doorbell at least five times over the past six months.

The 31-year-old Swift — who is back on top of the charts following the release of her re-recording of her hit Fearless album — has been a victim of stalking at her various properties for years.

In June 2019 an Iowa man was arrested after traveling to Rhode Island, where she owns a home, with burglary tools including an aluminum baseball bat and plans to “visit” Swift.

Roger Alvarado was arrested multiple times for breaking into her Manhattan home in recent years.

The pop phenom has cited violence as one of her “greatest fears,” and in the past reportedly has deployed facial recognition technology at some concerts to identify potential stalkers in the crowd.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
break-in stalker taylor swift
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Falak Shabir's post has fans wondering if Sarah Khan's pregnant
Falak Shabir’s post has fans wondering if Sarah Khan’s pregnant
Hania Aamir doesn’t care about people unfollowing her on Instagram
Hania Aamir doesn’t care about people unfollowing her on Instagram
In pictures: Aiman Khan surprises Muneeb Butt with star-studded party
In pictures: Aiman Khan surprises Muneeb Butt with star-studded party
Documentary on Khadim Hussain Rizvi longlisted for international award
Documentary on Khadim Hussain Rizvi longlisted for international award
Falak Shabir reveals Sarah Khan is hospitalised
Falak Shabir reveals Sarah Khan is hospitalised
Shaniera Akram responds to people asking why she ‘isn’t fasting’
Shaniera Akram responds to people asking why she ‘isn’t fasting’
Shoaib Malik forgets to wish Sania Mirza on 11th anniversary
Shoaib Malik forgets to wish Sania Mirza on 11th anniversary
In pictures: Sunita Marshall celebrates birthday with family, friends
In pictures: Sunita Marshall celebrates birthday with family, friends
Help Mehwish Hayat decide what to have for iftar
Help Mehwish Hayat decide what to have for iftar
Chupke Chupke mocked ghar damaads and people are not happy
Chupke Chupke mocked ghar damaads and people are not happy
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.