Saturday, April 17, 2021  | 4 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Social media is trolling MAC’s ‘glamorous suhoor look’ again

It was first posted in 2018

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Apr 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: YouTube/MAC Cosmetics

A tutorial by MAC Cosmetics offering women makeup tips for sehri is being trolled on Twitter again.

It was published on MAC’s YouTube channel in May 2018 and instantly became one of the most roasted videos on social media.

Photo: Twitter/MAC Cosmetics

Previously titled Get Ready for Suhoor, the video shows a makeup artist applying kohl, eyeshadow and mascara to a model for the pre-dawn meal.

The “iconic” look prompted funny responses from people who joked they hardly have time to look at themselves in the mirror when they wake up for sehri, let alone have a “glamorous look”.

Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Some people, on the other hand, said that the tutorial is meant for women who have to attend sehri gatherings, especially in the Middle East.

Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.