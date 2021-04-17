Social media is trolling MAC’s ‘glamorous suhoor look’ again

It was first posted in 2018

A tutorial by MAC Cosmetics offering women makeup tips for sehri is being trolled on Twitter again.

It was published on MAC’s YouTube channel in May 2018 and instantly became one of the most roasted videos on social media.

Previously titled Get Ready for Suhoor, the video shows a makeup artist applying kohl, eyeshadow and mascara to a model for the pre-dawn meal.

The “iconic” look prompted funny responses from people who joked they hardly have time to look at themselves in the mirror when they wake up for sehri, let alone have a “glamorous look”.

Some people, on the other hand, said that the tutorial is meant for women who have to attend sehri gatherings, especially in the Middle East.

