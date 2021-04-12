Simi Raheal’s guide to becoming famous in Pakistan

Veteran actor Simi Raheal has taken a jibe at social media stars and lamented fame is no longer what it used to be.

“What about people who have been working hard in the media for 75 years?” she said. “They are loved and appreciated but are not signed as brand ambassadors.”

Simi uploaded a video to Instagram talking about fame and how it has evolved over the years. She subtly brought up the viral pawri trend and said a person can get famous today by standing on the road and saying that they are “enjoying”. She added that back in the day people used to get famous for inventing airplanes and writing poetry, but the essence of fame has eroded over time.

“What do you think fame is?” Simi said. “What does it get you? I’ll be grateful if you tell me what it is.”

She then talked about the rising coronavirus cases and people’s response when they are told to put on the masks. “They frown at you as if you have called them names.”

Last month, Simi criticised PEMRA for issuing notice to the makers of drama serial Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahin starring Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali. “Shoot down story-tellers, remove good narrative from the screen and remind future media professionals that we live in a negative, myopic land,” she remarked.

