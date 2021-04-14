Wednesday, April 14, 2021  | 1 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Shoaib Malik forgets to wish Sania Mirza on 11th anniversary

Let's see how his 'bay-ghum' responds

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Shoaib Malik forgets to wish Sania Mirza on 11th anniversary

Photo: Instagram/Sania Mirza

It seems like cricketer Shoaib Malik was the only one unaware of his wedding anniversary when entire social media was celebrating it.

“Oops ghalti se mistake hogaya,” he wrote. “Wishing you a day late as always.”

Sania Mirza uploaded a post on Monday with a heartfelt message for Shoaib. Her father Imran Mirza shared a photo of the couple and wished them health and success.

“Love you, Sania, to the moon and back begum, Bay-Ghum,” Shoaib said.

Let’s see how Sania responds to the belated wish.

The couple has been married for 11 years. Sania and Shoaib are among the most popular couples on social media. Their son Izhaan was born in October 2018.

FaceBook WhatsApp
sania mirza shoaib malik wedding anniversary
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Swat men produce their own Ertugrul series
Swat men produce their own Ertugrul series
Indian actor quits showbiz for Islam
Indian actor quits showbiz for Islam
Why did Saba Qamar call off wedding to Azeem Khan?
Why did Saba Qamar call off wedding to Azeem Khan?
Kanika Kapoor opens up on criticism after testing coronavirus positive
Kanika Kapoor opens up on criticism after testing coronavirus positive
Hareem Shah reveals why Sheikh Rasheed never married
Hareem Shah reveals why Sheikh Rasheed never married
Are you excited for Fawad Alam’s Khudkash Muhabbat?
Are you excited for Fawad Alam’s Khudkash Muhabbat?
Here’s how Sania wished Shoaib Malik on 11th anniversary
Here’s how Sania wished Shoaib Malik on 11th anniversary
Iffat Omar to get 10 people vaccinated against COVID-19
Iffat Omar to get 10 people vaccinated against COVID-19
Shehzad Roy declines selfie with a fan
Shehzad Roy declines selfie with a fan
We finally know why Imran Abbas is visiting Turkey
We finally know why Imran Abbas is visiting Turkey
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.