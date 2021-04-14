Shoaib Malik forgets to wish Sania Mirza on 11th anniversary

It seems like cricketer Shoaib Malik was the only one unaware of his wedding anniversary when entire social media was celebrating it.

“Oops ghalti se mistake hogaya,” he wrote. “Wishing you a day late as always.”

– Oops ghalti se mistake hogaya… Wishing you a day late as always, love you @MirzaSania to the moon and back begum, Bay-Ghum 😉 ♥️ — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) April 13, 2021

Sania Mirza uploaded a post on Monday with a heartfelt message for Shoaib. Her father Imran Mirza shared a photo of the couple and wished them health and success.

“Love you, Sania, to the moon and back begum, Bay-Ghum,” Shoaib said.

Let’s see how Sania responds to the belated wish.

The couple has been married for 11 years. Sania and Shoaib are among the most popular couples on social media. Their son Izhaan was born in October 2018.

