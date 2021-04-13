Shehzad Roy declines to take selfie with a fan

Shehzad Roy has revealed that a man scolded the singer for telling his son to put on a mask.

“A boy came up to me for a selfie without wearing a mask,” Shehzad said. “I asked him to step back.”

A boy came up to me for selfie,not wearing a mask..I asked him to step back.Min later his father came angrily & told me off for being rude.I told him,its for boy’s safety.He replied “Itna nuqsan to is buchay ko corona say bhi nahi hota,Jitna tum nay is ka dil dukha kay kiya hai😳 — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) April 12, 2021

The boy’s father told Shehzad off for being rude to his son despite the singer telling him that it was for his son’s own safety.

“Even coronavirus wouldn’t have hurt him the way you have by breaking his heart,” the father said to Shehzad.

Last week, Shehzad’s Twitter profile streamed with videos after he announced a one-arm push-up challenge and promised to upload his favourite ones on all of his social media accounts.

Shehzad kicked off his singing career in 1995. He made it to mainstream music with the 2008 album Qismat Apney Haath Mein with a socio-political theme. He has been vocal about various social evils, including corporal punishment and child labour.

The Tamgha-i-Imtiaz recipient was the brains behind documentary series Chal Parha and Wasu aur Mein as well, through which highlighted problems, such as lack of education and poverty.