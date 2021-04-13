Tuesday, April 13, 2021  | 29 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Shehzad Roy declines to take selfie with a fan

Here's what happened next

SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File

Shehzad Roy has revealed that a man scolded the singer for telling his son to put on a mask.

“A boy came up to me for a selfie without wearing a mask,” Shehzad said. “I asked him to step back.”

The boy’s father told Shehzad off for being rude to his son despite the singer telling him that it was for his son’s own safety. 

“Even coronavirus wouldn’t have hurt him the way you have by breaking his heart,” the father said to Shehzad.

Last week, Shehzad’s Twitter profile streamed with videos after he announced a one-arm push-up challenge and promised to upload his favourite ones on all of his social media accounts.

Shehzad kicked off his singing career in 1995. He made it to mainstream music with the 2008 album Qismat Apney Haath Mein with a socio-political theme. He has been vocal about various social evils, including corporal punishment and child labour.

The Tamgha-i-Imtiaz recipient was the brains behind documentary series Chal Parha and Wasu aur Mein as well, through which highlighted problems, such as lack of education and poverty.

