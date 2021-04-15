Thursday, April 15, 2021  | 2 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Shaniera Akram responds to people asking why she ‘isn’t fasting’

Shares a heartfelt note for Wasim

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: Shaniera Akram/Instagram

Shaniera Akram is done with people asking why she is not fasting in Australia.

“To all those people sending me messages on why I’m not fasting,” she wrote. “I am in Australia and it is 8:45pm here.”

Photo: Instagram/Shaniera Akram

The moral brigade sprang into action after Shaniera posted a photo of her meal on Wednesday. “As bad as it gets,” she said. “Nearly a whole tub of hummus and Vita Weat.”

Photo: Instagram/Shaniera Akram

She has been in Australia for almost five months now. “I am missing you, Wasim, more than you could imagine,” she said. “You are our everything.”

Photo: Instagram/Shaniera Akram

Shaniera urged everyone to stay safe by wearing masks and getting vaccinated, and hoped for life to go back to normal soon. She ended her post by saying that she will try her best to keep her charity going from Melbourne to help people in Pakistan. 

Wasim and Shaniera tied the knot in Lahore in August 2013. Their daughter Aiyla Sabeen was born in 2014.

Tell us what you think:

