Shahroz Sabzwari called out for jogging shirtless in Karachi

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A video showing actor Shahroz Sabzwari jogging shirtless in Karachi is doing the rounds on social media.

The video shows Shahroz and two other men jogging on a road. They are being filmed by someone who seems to be carrying light for better exposure at night.

Soon after the video was posted by Galaxy Lollywood, it was streamed with comments both against and in favour of Shahroz. Some people found the video to be against the norms of the “Islamic Republic of Pakistan”, while others were left amused.

Photo: Instagram

Photo: Instagram

There were comments that purdah is not just for women.

Photo: Instagram

Photo: Instagram

One person wondered who is making the nation's sons run naked on the streets.

Photo: Instagram

Some people said that even in the West men don't go around naked like Shahroz.

Photo: Instagram

Photo: Instagram

Let's wait and see what Shahroz has to say on the criticism.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

