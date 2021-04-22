Sarah Khan fuels pregnancy rumours with new post

Actor Sarah Khan has fuelled pregnancy rumours that started doing the rounds after her husband Falak Shabir’s cryptic post went viral.

Sarah shared a picture of a pink rose and a verse from the Quran that talks about creation and birth. She did not reveal the reason behind sharing the post, but it led to speculation that the couple is expecting their first child.

An illustration posted by Falak earlier too hinted that he and Sarah are expecting. It showed a woman carrying a baby and her husband thinking about it.

Last week, Falak told his fans that Sarah was unwell, and shared a photo showing her in a hospital bed. She was suffering from typhoid. A day later Sarah announced that she had been discharged and was back home.

Sarah and Falak recently went to Turkey on a vacation. They shared photos and videos of their trip on their social media accounts.

The two were engaged in July 2020 and surprised people by tying the knot a month later in Karachi. They are one of the most popular couples on social media.