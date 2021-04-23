Sana Fakhar opens up on motherhood, pregnancy challenges

Actor Sana Fakhar’s photos showing her dramatic weight loss have left her fans surprised.

“Motherhood is one of the best gifts in life,” she said. “Being a mother and going through pregnancy has its own challenges.” One of these challenges is to ensure your own well-being, she added.

Sana shared a number of photos taken before and after her pregnancy, showing her weight loss over the years. But she believes wellness is not just specific to maintaining weight, but extends to mental health and spiritual nourishment as well. She added that women should embrace themselves the way they are and work towards improvement.

“Being the centre of our homes, let us look forward to being a better version of ourselves by improving our mind, body and soul,” Sana remarked.

In January, Sana was criticised after she posted intimate photos with her husband Fakhar Imam on his birthday. She laughed off the flak, saying that criticism is everyone’s right but choice of words is what define one’s personality.

