Saheefa Jabbar responds to online bullying for selling used clothes

Actor Saheefa Jabbar Khattak was trolled after photos of her online thrift sale went viral this week.

“Most of you know that I have been aggressively selling clothes from my closet through my stories,” she said. “Fortunately or unfortunately, the secret is out.”

Photo: Instagram/Saheefa Jabbar Khattak

Saheefa was trolled and shamed by a number of people, who commented why she needed to sell her used clothes when she is “already so rich”. In response, the actor said she is removing used items from her wardrobe for two reasons: to adopt a minimalist lifestyle and generate funds for people in need.

“I don’t know how to digest the perception this drive has taken, with a lot of bullies targeting me and my family,” Saheefa said. “I do know that this is the right thing to do.”

Photo: Instagram/Saheefa Jabbar Khattak

Saheefa has raised Rs200,000 against a target of Rs500,000 so far. She urged other actors to put their favourite outfits up for sale as well to generate funds for those in need.

Photo: Instagram/Saheefa Jabbar Khattak

“Put them out there,” she remarked. “Build another future.”

