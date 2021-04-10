Saturday, April 10, 2021  | 26 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Safeeha Jabbar responds to online bullying for selling used clothes

Explains why she is removing used items from her wardrobe

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Safeeha Jabbar responds to online bullying for selling used clothes

Photo: Instagram/Safeeha Jabbar Khattak

Actor Safeeha Jabbar Khattak was trolled after photos of her online thrift sale went viral this week.

“Most of you know that I have been aggressively selling clothes from my closet through my stories,” she said. “Fortunately or unfortunately, the secret is out.”

Safeeha Jabbar Khattak trolled for selling her used clothes
Photo: Instagram/Safeeha Jabbar Khattak

Safeeha was trolled and shamed by a number of people, who commented why she needed to sell her used clothes when she is “already so rich”. In response, the actor said she is removing used items from her wardrobe for two reasons: to adopt a minimalist lifestyle and generate funds for people in need. 

“I don’t know how to digest the perception this drive has taken, with a lot of bullies targeting me and my family,” Safeeha said. “I do know that this is the right thing to do.” 

Safeeha Jabbar Khattak trolled for selling her used clothes
Photo: Instagram/Safeeha Jabbar Khattak

Safeeha has raised Rs200,000 against a target of Rs500,000 so far. She urged other actors to put their favourite outfits up for sale as well to generate funds for those in need.

Safeeha Jabbar Khattak trolled for selling her used clothes
Photo: Instagram/Safeeha Jabbar Khattak

“Put them out there,” she remarked. “Build another future.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
safeeha jabbar khattak thrift sale trolling used clothes
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
In pictures: Tiktokers Zulqarnain, Kanwal Aftab tie the knot
In pictures: Tiktokers Zulqarnain, Kanwal Aftab tie the knot
Is Dananeer shooting a web series with Hania Aamir?
Is Dananeer shooting a web series with Hania Aamir?
Why did Saba Qamar call off wedding to Azeem Khan?
Why did Saba Qamar call off wedding to Azeem Khan?
Indian actor quits showbiz for Islam
Indian actor quits showbiz for Islam
Kanika Kapoor opens up on criticism after testing coronavirus positive
Kanika Kapoor opens up on criticism after testing coronavirus positive
Huda Beauty owner wants disclaimer with edited photos
Huda Beauty owner wants disclaimer with edited photos
Are you excited for Fawad Alam’s Khudkash Muhabbat?
Are you excited for Fawad Alam’s Khudkash Muhabbat?
Iffat Omar to get 10 people vaccinated against COVID-19
Iffat Omar to get 10 people vaccinated against COVID-19
Saba Qamar celebrates birthday with Chingariyan
Saba Qamar celebrates birthday with Chingariyan
Naila Jafry shares her struggles with cancer treatment bills
Naila Jafry shares her struggles with cancer treatment bills
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.