Rohail Hyatt is no longer Jami’s ‘king’

It seems like the controversy surrounding Prime Minister Imran Khan’s rape remarks and those defending them is not over yet.

“You lost me, boss,” said filmmaker Jami. “You were my king all this time.”

Photo: Twitter/Rohail Hyatt

He was responding to musician Rohail Hyatt’s latest tweet subtly targeting people who criticised PM Khan’s controversial comments on rape.

“[I] never thought I’d get the chance to say this,” Rohail said. “I live in the Islamic Republic of Liberals!”

Photo: Twitter/Rohail Hyatt

PM Khan took calls from the public two weeks back. His response to a caller asking what steps the government has taken to curb rising rape cases in the country received widespread criticism. The PM’s statements implied that rape is increasing because of women not covering themselves and that only “purdah” can prevent the crime.

Rohail was one of the few people who defended the premier’s remarks, saying that his words were “taken out of context”.

A number of celebrities called out the PM, including his former wife Jemima, Nadia Jameel, Amna Ilyas, and Hamza Ali Abbasi.

Journalists, lawyers, and activists released a statement condemning PM Khan’s remarks and accused him of spreading rape culture.

On October 20, 2019, Jami tweeted that he had been raped by a “media tycoon.” By December 30, he had named Dawn’s CEO Hameed Haroon on social media, which was followed by a defamation suit from the accused.



