HOME > Entertainment

Riz Ahmed fixing wife’s hair steals Oscars red carpet

Video goes viral

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Riz Ahmed fixing wife’s hair steals Oscars red carpet

Photo: Variety

Award seasons are not just about wins and snubs, but viral moments that either shock the viewers or melt their hearts. 

“I’m the official groomer,” Riz joked. The actor and his wife Fatima Farheen Mirza were posing for photographers at the Oscars red carpet when Riz requested them to spare the couple a moment as he fixed Fatima’s hair.

Riz married Fatima under the radar and didn’t reveal her name while discussing his marriage on a BBC broadcast in January. He didn’t share how he met his wife or how long the couple had been dating. “I don’t really feel it’s generally that relevant, so I don’t delve into my personal life or dating history.”

At the 93rd Academy Awards, Riz was contending for Best Actor award for Sound of Metal, but lost it to Anthony Hopkins (The Father). Riz is the first Muslim to be nominated in the lead actor category.

He played Ruben Stone in Sound of Metal, a drummer who loses his hearing. Riz trained extensively for the role, learning the American Sign Language and drumming. He attended drug recovery sessions as well.

Sound of Metal was nominated for the Golden Globe, SAG and BAFTA awards. Riz won the Independent Spirit Award for his performance.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

fatima farheen mirza oscars Riz Ahmed
 
