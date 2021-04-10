Resham, Hira Mani criticised for violating coronavirus SOPs

They were attending a Qawwali event
Photos from a Qawwali event showing Resham and Hira Mani without their masks on have people wondering if the actors are immune to COVID-19.
“You give people lessons on wearing the mask,” a user remarked. “What do you think about yourself?”
On Friday, Resham uploaded photos and a video to Instagram showing her and Hira Mani standing close and even hugging each other at a Qawwali event. People were quick to point out that neither of them were wearing the masks and criticised them for flouting the COVID-19 guidelines.
People trolled Resham in particular because she had earlier uploaded a video showing a bus stop where people were not wearing masks.
Pakistan is facing the third wave of the coronavirus. Over 5,000 cases and 100 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.