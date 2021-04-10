Saturday, April 10, 2021  | 26 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Resham, Hira Mani criticised for violating coronavirus SOPs

They were attending a Qawwali event

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photos from a Qawwali event showing Resham and Hira Mani without their masks on have people wondering if the actors are immune to COVID-19.

“You give people lessons on wearing the mask,” a user remarked. “What do you think about yourself?”

Resham called out for violating coronavirus SOP
Photo: Instagram/Resham

On Friday, Resham uploaded photos and a video to Instagram showing her and Hira Mani standing close and even hugging each other at a Qawwali event. People were quick to point out that neither of them were wearing the masks and criticised them for flouting the COVID-19 guidelines.

Photo: Reviewit

People trolled Resham in particular because she had earlier uploaded a video showing a bus stop where people were not wearing masks. 

Resham called out for violating coronavirus SOP
Photo: Instagram/Resham

Resham called out for violating coronavirus SOP
Photo: Instagram/Resham

Resham called out for violating coronavirus SOP
Photo: Instagram/Resham

Resham called out for violating coronavirus SOP
Photo: Instagram/Resham

Resham called out for violating coronavirus SOP
Photo: Instagram/Resham

Pakistan is facing the third wave of the coronavirus. Over 5,000 cases and 100 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Hira Mani Qawwali event resham SOP violating COVID-19 rules
 
