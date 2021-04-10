Resham, Hira Mani criticised for violating coronavirus SOPs

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Photos from a Qawwali event showing Resham and Hira Mani without their masks on have people wondering if the actors are immune to COVID-19.

“You give people lessons on wearing the mask,” a user remarked. “What do you think about yourself?”

Photo: Instagram/Resham

On Friday, Resham uploaded photos and a video to Instagram showing her and Hira Mani standing close and even hugging each other at a Qawwali event. People were quick to point out that neither of them were wearing the masks and criticised them for flouting the COVID-19 guidelines.

Photo: Reviewit

People trolled Resham in particular because she had earlier uploaded a video showing a bus stop where people were not wearing masks.

Photo: Instagram/Resham

Photo: Instagram/Resham

Photo: Instagram/Resham

Photo: Instagram/Resham

Photo: Instagram/Resham

Pakistan is facing the third wave of the coronavirus. Over 5,000 cases and 100 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

