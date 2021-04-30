Ranbir Kapoor recalls relationship with Rishi Kapoor

Indian actor Ranbir Kapoor has said that he still has no words to describe the impact his father Rishi Kapoor had on him.

According to Indian Express, the third generation superstar wrote this in the foreword of his father’s biography titled Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored.

“Just the time I spent with him in these last two years, before he passed, walking with him from the hotel to the hospital while he was getting his chemotherapy, just walking in silence and being around him… Everything has gone so fast,” he wrote a few months after father’s demise. “I don’t know if I have really formed words yet about what impact he has had on me, professionally and personally, but I do know that it’s the largest impact a human being has had on my life so far.”

The Filmfare Award winner added that his father wanted to excel in all the opportunities which were given to him during his career.

“He started having fun with his work. I sensed a child-like enthusiasm and a certain abandon when it came to his approach to roles. Again, this was done with a lot of respect — his ultimate goal was always to excel in what was offered to him,” Ranbir wrote.

He added that he doesn’t see anyone committed to their work as much as his father was, while calling him a natural and effortless star.

Ranbir went on to say that his father was a straightforward individual with no hidden agendas.

Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 in Mumbai last year. He had been battling leukemia since 2018.