Priyanka Chopra criticised for asking US govt to help India

Actor Priyanka Chopra has requested the US government to help India as coronavirus wreaks havoc in the country.

“My heart breaks,” she tweeted. “India is suffering from COVID-19 and the US has ordered 550 million more vaccines than needed.”

My heart breaks. India is suffering from COVID19 & the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed @POTUS @WHCOS @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46 Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, but the situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines w/ India? #vaxlive — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 26, 2021

She thanked the US for sharing the Astrazeneca vaccine worldwide but pointed out that the situation in India is much worse and it requires more doses.

“Will you urgently share vaccines with India?” Priyanka said.

Many people remarked it was too late to be tweeting about aid and questioned Priyanka about what she herself has done to help the coronavirus patients in India.

Photo: Twitter/Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood actor Twinkle Khanna announced that she and her husband Akshay Kumar have arranged 100 oxygen concentrators for an organisation in India from the UK.

Wonderful news-Dr Drashnika Patel & Dr Govind Bankani of London Elite Health through Daivik Foundation are donating120 oxygen concentrators and as @akshaykumar and I have managed to get our hands on 100 as well,we have a total of 220.Thank you for the leads.Let’s all do our bit🙏 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 27, 2021

India has reported nearly 18 million coronavirus cases and 201,187 deaths as of Wednesday evening. It has become one of the worst pandemic-hit countries in the past few weeks.

