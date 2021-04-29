Thursday, April 29, 2021  | 16 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra criticised for asking US govt to help India

My heart breaks, she said

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra criticised for asking US govt to help India

Photo: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra

Actor Priyanka Chopra has requested the US government to help India as coronavirus wreaks havoc in the country.

“My heart breaks,” she tweeted. “India is suffering from COVID-19 and the US has ordered 550 million more vaccines than needed.”

She thanked the US for sharing the Astrazeneca vaccine worldwide but pointed out that the situation in India is much worse and it requires more doses. 

“Will you urgently share vaccines with India?” Priyanka said.

Many people remarked it was too late to be tweeting about aid and questioned Priyanka about what she herself has done to help the coronavirus patients in India.

Photo: Twitter/Priyanka Chopra
Photo: Twitter/Priyanka Chopra
Photo: Twitter/Priyanka Chopra
Photo: Twitter/Priyanka Chopra
Photo: Twitter/Priyanka Chopra
Photo: Twitter/Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood actor Twinkle Khanna announced that she and her husband Akshay Kumar have arranged 100 oxygen concentrators for an organisation in India from the UK.

India has reported nearly 18 million coronavirus cases and 201,187 deaths as of Wednesday evening. It has become one of the worst pandemic-hit countries in the past few weeks.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus criticism India Priyanka Chopra
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
In memory of Moin Akhtar – the king of comedy
In memory of Moin Akhtar – the king of comedy
Hania Aamir under fire for ‘Roza Lag Raha Hai’ video
Hania Aamir under fire for ‘Roza Lag Raha Hai’ video
Momin Saqib all set to star opposite Hania Aamir
Momin Saqib all set to star opposite Hania Aamir
Shahroz Sabzwari called out for jogging shirtless in Karachi
Shahroz Sabzwari called out for jogging shirtless in Karachi
Sarah Khan fuels pregnancy rumours with new post
Sarah Khan fuels pregnancy rumours with new post
Riz Ahmed fixing wife’s hair steals Oscars red carpet
Riz Ahmed fixing wife’s hair steals Oscars red carpet
Asma Abbas, Bushra Ansari request prayers for sister Sumbul Shahid
Asma Abbas, Bushra Ansari request prayers for sister Sumbul Shahid
Sana Fakhar opens up on motherhood, pregnancy challenges
Sana Fakhar opens up on motherhood, pregnancy challenges
When Sarah Khan turned down Falak Shabir’s proposal
When Sarah Khan turned down Falak Shabir’s proposal
Indians criticise Sushmita for sending oxygen cylinders to Delhi hospital
Indians criticise Sushmita for sending oxygen cylinders to Delhi hospital
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.