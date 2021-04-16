Friday, April 16, 2021  | 3 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Peaky Blinders actress Helen McCrory dies aged 52

She was suffering from cancer

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Peaky Blinders actress Helen McCrory dies aged 52

Photo: AFP

British film, television and stage actress Helen McCrory has died aged 52 from cancer, her husband and fellow actor Damian Lewis said on Thursday.

McCrory “died peacefully at home surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family”, Lewis wrote on Twitter, calling his late wife “beautiful and mighty”.

“We love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly,” the actor added, explaining she had died “after an heroic battle with cancer”.

McCrory was best known as a star of hit BBC crime drama “Peaky Blinders” and for the role of Narcissa Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” films, as the mother of the boy wizard’s school-aged rival.

She played Cherie Blair, the wife of former British prime minister Tony Blair, twice in both the “The Queen” (2006) and “The Special Relationship” (2010), and played fictional British interior minister Clair Dowar in the the James Bond film “Skyfall” (2012).

Born in Paddington in west London in 1968 to a Welsh mother and Scottish-born father, McCrory was the eldest of three children.

She attended school in southeast England and spent a year living in Italy before studying acting at London’s Drama Centre.

A lengthy acting career followed, which saw her play a multitude of roles on the small and big screen, as well as on stage.

McCrory and Lewis, who starred in the US TV series Homeland, married in 2007. The pair met performing in the Shakespeare play “Much Ado About Nothing” as comedic protagonists Beatrice and Benedick.

In 2011, she told the Independent newspaper she had eschewed celebrity but was honoured to have played such interesting roles.

An actor’s job, she said, was to “reassure the audience that life, as muddled and as wonderful as it is, is worth living”.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Helen McCrory Peaky Blinders
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Peaky Blinders, Helen McCrory, British actress , UK
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Swat men produce their own Ertugrul series
Swat men produce their own Ertugrul series
In pictures: Aiman Khan surprises Muneeb Butt with star-studded party
In pictures: Aiman Khan surprises Muneeb Butt with star-studded party
Falak Shabir reveals Sarah Khan is hospitalised
Falak Shabir reveals Sarah Khan is hospitalised
Here’s how Sania wished Shoaib Malik on 11th anniversary
Here’s how Sania wished Shoaib Malik on 11th anniversary
Hareem Shah reveals why Sheikh Rasheed never married
Hareem Shah reveals why Sheikh Rasheed never married
Shaniera Akram responds to people asking why she ‘isn’t fasting’
Shaniera Akram responds to people asking why she ‘isn’t fasting’
Documentary on Khadim Hussain Rizvi longlisted for international award
Documentary on Khadim Hussain Rizvi longlisted for international award
Shoaib Malik forgets to wish Sania Mirza on 11th anniversary
Shoaib Malik forgets to wish Sania Mirza on 11th anniversary
New Ertugrul episodes to be aired in Ramazan
New Ertugrul episodes to be aired in Ramazan
In pictures: Sunita Marshall celebrates birthday with family, friends
In pictures: Sunita Marshall celebrates birthday with family, friends
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.