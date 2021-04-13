Tuesday, April 13, 2021  | 29 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Pakistan working on a law to ensure royalties for artists

Senator Faisal Javed says artists deserve royalties

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Pakistan working on a law to ensure royalties for artists

Photo: File

Celebrities asking for royalties for re-runs of their dramas may finally be getting what they wanted.

Senate Faisal Javed said on Monday that he is holding discussions with all stakeholders and working on a comprehensive bill to address the problems being faced by Pakistani artists.

“Most countries around the world give royalties [or] residuals to artists every time their work is re-run,” Senator Faisal Javed tweeted. In Pakistan, where actors are already underpaid, there is no law ensuring that they are given financial credit for their work, he added.

Photo: Twitter/Faisal Javed Khan

The debate on royalties heated up after TV veteran Naila Jafry, who is suffering from cancer, uploaded a video showing her asking channels to pay her dues for re-airing her work. She has spent most of her savings on her treatment and is now facing difficulty to afford healthcare. Actors, including Yasir Hussain, Mikaal Zulfiqar, and Ushna Shah, came out in Naila’s support and called for laws to protect artists and their rights.

“I am in touch with all stakeholders and a comprehensive bill is being brought soon to address this very important issue,” the senator said.

Photo: Twitter/Faisal Javed Khan

In the west, actors make a decent living by earning royalties, referred to as “residuals” in the television industry. According to a report, stars of the 1990’s hit sitcom Friends received roughly $10,000 an episode for reruns. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
naila jafry royalties for reruns senator faisal javed
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Indian actor quits showbiz for Islam
Indian actor quits showbiz for Islam
Why did Saba Qamar call off wedding to Azeem Khan?
Why did Saba Qamar call off wedding to Azeem Khan?
Kanika Kapoor opens up on criticism after testing coronavirus positive
Kanika Kapoor opens up on criticism after testing coronavirus positive
Are you excited for Fawad Alam’s Khudkash Muhabbat?
Are you excited for Fawad Alam’s Khudkash Muhabbat?
Hareem Shah reveals why Sheikh Rasheed never married
Hareem Shah reveals why Sheikh Rasheed never married
Huda Beauty owner wants disclaimer with edited photos
Huda Beauty owner wants disclaimer with edited photos
Swat men produce their own Ertugrul series
Swat men produce their own Ertugrul series
Saba Qamar celebrates birthday with Chingariyan
Saba Qamar celebrates birthday with Chingariyan
Iffat Omar to get 10 people vaccinated against COVID-19
Iffat Omar to get 10 people vaccinated against COVID-19
We finally know why Imran Abbas is visiting Turkey
We finally know why Imran Abbas is visiting Turkey
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.