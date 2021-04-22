Pakistan to offer loans worth Rs50m to filmmakers

Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has made some big announcements for aspiring filmmakers in Pakistan.

“The revival of film and drama is our first priority,” he tweeted. A loan worth up to Rs50 million will be offered to drama and filmmakers under the Kamyab Jawan Programme and the lives of Tipu Sultan and Sir Syed Ahmed Khan will be made into world class productions, he added.

The minister confirmed that a law will be introduced ensuring that the artists are paid on time and digital media is fully supported.

PTV News and Sports will be converted into HD.

“We will have a new digital recording of an anthem in a few months,” he said.

Senator Faisal Javed announced last week that the government is working on a bill that will ensure that artists are paid financial credits for the reruns of their dramas.

The announcement came after a number of actors started speaking up against TV channels that don’t pay them royalties when their work is re-aired. A movement featuring the hashtag #GiveRoyaltiesToArtists has been gaining momentum after it was started this week.

