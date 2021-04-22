Thursday, April 22, 2021  | 9 Ramadhan, 1442
Entertainment

Pakistan to offer loans worth Rs50m to filmmakers

Information minister to ensure timely payments, healthcare for artists

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Photo: File

Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has made some big announcements for aspiring filmmakers in Pakistan.

“The revival of film and drama is our first priority,” he tweeted. A loan worth up to Rs50 million will be offered to drama and filmmakers under the Kamyab Jawan Programme and the lives of Tipu Sultan and Sir Syed Ahmed Khan will be made into world class productions, he added.

Photo: Twitter/Fawad Chaudhry

The minister confirmed that a law will be introduced ensuring that the artists are paid on time and digital media is fully supported. 

Photo: Twitter/Fawad Chaudhry

PTV News and Sports will be converted into HD.

Photo: Twitter/Fawad Chaudhry

“We will have a new digital recording of an anthem in a few months,” he said.

Photo: Twitter/Fawad Chaudhry

Senator Faisal Javed announced last week that the government is working on a bill that will ensure that artists are paid financial credits for the reruns of their dramas.

Related: Pakistani drama stars want in on TV ‘royalty’ prize

The announcement came after a number of actors started speaking up against TV channels that don’t pay them royalties when their work is re-aired. A movement featuring the hashtag #GiveRoyaltiesToArtists has been gaining momentum after it was started this week.

