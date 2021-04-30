Friday, April 30, 2021  | 17 Ramadhan, 1442
Pakistan celebrities called out for violating coronavirus SOPs

They attended Fahad Mirza's birthday party

SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: File

People on social media are calling out celebrities after photos showing them violating coronavirus SOPs went viral.

“Because coronavirus exists only in exams?” a user remarked on Twitter. “So thoughtful of you and your great husband.”

She was taking a jibe at Mansha Pasha and Jibran Nasir, who campaigned aggressively against in-person exams amid rising coronavirus cases. The photo this Twitter user shared showed Mansha Pasha and Frieha Altaf taking a selfie at a Qawwali night. It was hosted by Fahad Mirza to celebrate his 40th birthday and was attended by a number of actors, including his wife Sarwat Gilani, and Sheheryar Munawar.

The photos went viral soon after they were posted. Many people wondered why the authorities concerned were not taking action against celebrities constantly organising events and flouting the coronavirus SOPs.

Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Tweets by actors celebrating Fahad’s birthday began to circulate too and people called them out for “hypocrisy” and “insensitivity”.

Sheheryar’s earlier tweet urging people to follow SOPs.
Photo: Twitter

Sheheryar apologised, however, for his “ignorance” and said there’s no justification for his actions.

Photo: Twitter/Sheheryar Munawar

Pakistan has reported over 5,000 cases and 131 deaths in the last 24 hours.





