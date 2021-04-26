Monday, April 26, 2021  | 13 Ramadhan, 1442
Oscars 2021 honour Irrfan Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Chadwick Boseman

They were mentioned in an honorary video

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences remembered late actors Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Chadwick Boseman and other stars in the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday.

The late stars were honoured for their services to the cinema industry in the ‘In Memoriam’ sequence during the award show with Stevie Wonder’s song ‘As’ in the background.

The three stars passed away in 2020. Irrfan Khan, a global star, passed away on April 29 due to a prolonged illness whereas Rishi Kapoor died a day later because of a colon infection. Sushant died by suicide on 14 June.

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, Star Wars mastermind George Lucas, talk show host Larry King, actress Helen McCrory were also honoured in the awards ceremony.

The event was held in Los Angeles at multiple locations. It was scheduled for February but was delayed by two months due to the coronavirus.

