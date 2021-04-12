New Ertugrul episodes to be aired in Ramazan

Popular Turkish series Dirilis: Ertugrul is returning to entertain Pakistanis during Ramazan.

“PTV will telecast new episodes of Ertugrul daily at 7:45pm throughout Ramazan,” he tweeted. “[The] series is a great exhibition of culture and Islamic faith, an amazing journey through the phenomenal Turkish history.”

Dirilis: Ertugrul, comprising 179 episodes, was dubbed in Urdu and aired on PTV last year daily at 9:10pm on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The series is based on Ertugrul, father of Osman I, who founded the Ottoman Empire. It instantly became a massive hit in Pakistan, crossing millions of views on YouTube.

“Another great news [is] coming soon as a Pakistani production will be dubbed in Turkish and aired in Turkey as part of the bilateral exchange of knowledge, ideas, and content between Pakistani and Turkish entertainment industries,” Senator Javed said.

His announcement has left people wondering which Pakistani drama has been selected to be aired in Turkey. Many people think it is Humayun Saeed and Ayeza Khan’s Meray Pass Tum Ho, and others Alif starring Hamza Ali Abbasi and Sajal Ali.

