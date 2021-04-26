Nawazuddin bashes celebrities vacationing amid rising coronavirus cases

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has lashed out at celebrities posting photos from their vacation abroad, Bollywood Hungama reported.

“These celebrities are posting [travel] pictures at a time when the world is reeling under the worst recession,” he said. People hardly have enough money to afford food and actors are splurging on holidays, he added.

India’s coronavirus cases have crossed 16 million with 191, 311 deaths reported as of Sunday evening. Many stars have come forward calling out celebrities posting photos from exotic locations, especially Maldives.

“These people have made Maldives a joke,” Nawaz remarked. “But what else will they talk about? Acting? They will run out of steam in two minutes.”

He requested celebrities to keep their vacation to themselves and empathise with people hit hard by the coronavirus.

Actor Amit Sadh called the stars “fool” and revealed that he has taken a break from social media because he can’t stand them being insensitive.

“We’re so self-absorbed and oblivious to what’s around us that we appear unempathetic,” Amit remarked.

Actors who are sharing their travel photos include Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Pooja Bedi. Kangana Ranaut was trolled for saying that although the coronavirus is claiming many lives, the “earth is healing”.

