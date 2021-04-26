Monday, April 26, 2021  | 13 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Nawazuddin bashes celebrities vacationing amid rising coronavirus cases

Have some shame, he says

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Nawazuddin bashes celebrities vacationing amid rising coronavirus cases

Photo: File

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has lashed out at celebrities posting photos from their vacation abroad, Bollywood Hungama reported.

“These celebrities are posting [travel] pictures at a time when the world is reeling under the worst recession,” he said. People hardly have enough money to afford food and actors are splurging on holidays, he added.

India’s coronavirus cases have crossed 16 million with 191, 311 deaths reported as of Sunday evening. Many stars have come forward calling out celebrities posting photos from exotic locations, especially Maldives.

“These people have made Maldives a joke,” Nawaz remarked. “But what else will they talk about? Acting? They will run out of steam in two minutes.”

He requested celebrities to keep their vacation to themselves and empathise with people hit hard by the coronavirus.

Actor Amit Sadh called the stars “fool” and revealed that he has taken a break from social media because he can’t stand them being insensitive.

“We’re so self-absorbed and oblivious to what’s around us that we appear unempathetic,” Amit remarked.

Actors who are sharing their travel photos include Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Pooja Bedi. Kangana Ranaut was trolled for saying that although the coronavirus is claiming many lives, the “earth is healing”.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
celebrity travel photos Coronavirus Nawazuddin Siddiqui
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
In memory of Moin Akhtar – the king of comedy
In memory of Moin Akhtar – the king of comedy
Shahroz Sabzwari called out for jogging shirtless in Karachi
Shahroz Sabzwari called out for jogging shirtless in Karachi
Sarah Khan fuels pregnancy rumours with new post
Sarah Khan fuels pregnancy rumours with new post
Asma Abbas, Bushra Ansari request prayers for sister Sumbul Shahid
Asma Abbas, Bushra Ansari request prayers for sister Sumbul Shahid
Sana Fakhar opens up on motherhood, pregnancy challenges
Sana Fakhar opens up on motherhood, pregnancy challenges
Chupke Chupke mocked ghar damaads and people are not happy
Chupke Chupke mocked ghar damaads and people are not happy
Alia Bhatt is all praise for Pakistani rapper
Alia Bhatt is all praise for Pakistani rapper
Indians criticise Sushmita for sending oxygen cylinders to Delhi hospital
Indians criticise Sushmita for sending oxygen cylinders to Delhi hospital
Asim Azhar wants Shafqat Mehmood to reschedule exams
Asim Azhar wants Shafqat Mehmood to reschedule exams
Abdullah Siddiqui makes it to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list
Abdullah Siddiqui makes it to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.